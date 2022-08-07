Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €241.00 by UBS Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €241.00 ($248.45) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.44% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($252.58) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($247.42) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($268.04) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($273.20) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($272.16) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

FRA ALV opened at €176.64 ($182.10) on Friday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($172.47) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($213.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €182.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €201.71.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

