Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €260.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €260.00 ($268.04) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.19% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($257.73) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($252.58) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($247.42) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($273.20) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($272.16) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €176.64 ($182.10) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €182.25 and its 200 day moving average is €201.71. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($172.47) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($213.20).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.