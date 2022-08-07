Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €265.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €265.00 ($273.20) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.02% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($268.04) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($272.16) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($252.58) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($248.45) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($247.42) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Allianz Price Performance
FRA:ALV opened at €176.64 ($182.10) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €182.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €201.71. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($172.47) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($213.20).
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
