Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 354.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,603,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

GOOGL opened at $117.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.27 and its 200-day moving average is $137.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,761,666. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.