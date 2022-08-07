Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,761,666 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.27 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

