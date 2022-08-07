Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alterity Therapeutics from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Alterity Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.46.
About Alterity Therapeutics
Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
