Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alterity Therapeutics from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Alterity Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

About Alterity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:ATHE Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.