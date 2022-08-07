Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.97

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 29 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $738.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $101,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $245,704.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,843.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $101,556.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,614 shares of company stock worth $572,008 over the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

