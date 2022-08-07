Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.97

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 29 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.
Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $738.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial
In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $101,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $245,704.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,843.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $101,556.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,614 shares of company stock worth $572,008 over the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.
About Amalgamated Financial
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.