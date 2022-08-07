Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.97

Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 29 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $738.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $101,556.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $245,704.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,843.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $101,556.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,614 shares of company stock valued at $572,008 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

