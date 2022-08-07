Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Congress Park Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.6% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $140.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 126.22, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

