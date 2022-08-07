Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $140.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.22, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

