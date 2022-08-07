Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,683,000 after buying an additional 443,199 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,489 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,236,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,413,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,361,000 after purchasing an additional 101,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,811,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

