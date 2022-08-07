Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.4 %

DOX opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $88.95.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,502 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $803,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

