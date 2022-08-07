American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

AXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 8.6 %

AXL opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $24,309,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,370,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 242,251 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $985,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.