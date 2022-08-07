American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,047,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,604,000 after acquiring an additional 49,812 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,183,000 after purchasing an additional 135,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

NYSE AEL opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

