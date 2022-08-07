AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $108.24, but opened at $112.94. AMN Healthcare Services shares last traded at $114.97, with a volume of 5,786 shares changing hands.

The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.60.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $596,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $2,027,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.05.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

