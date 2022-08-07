Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.46

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.09. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 3,491 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.29 million, a PE ratio of 159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 53.73%. The firm had revenue of $497.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

