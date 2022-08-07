Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.46

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.09. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 3,491 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.29 million, a PE ratio of 159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.