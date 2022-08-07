Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.46

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.09. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 3,491 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $963.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,477 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 172,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 170,018 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.