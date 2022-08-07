Analysts Set Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) PT at GBX 294

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 291 ($3.57).

Several research analysts recently commented on EMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.95) to GBX 313 ($3.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.43) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

EMG opened at GBX 239.40 ($2.93) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 230. The company has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 855.00. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 277 ($3.39). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Man Group’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

