Analysts Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) PT at GBX 1,516.40

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,476.60 ($18.09).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.67) to GBX 1,243 ($15.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,630 ($19.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.83) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($22.36) to GBX 1,490 ($18.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Deepak Nath sold 26,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($15.66), for a total transaction of £339,040.62 ($415,440.04).

Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,070.50 ($13.12) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,168.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,221.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2,277.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,002 ($12.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,440.89 ($17.66).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,382.98%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

