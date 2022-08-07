Analyzing Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) & Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sify Technologies and Nextdoor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $362.79 million 1.18 $16.59 million N/A N/A Nextdoor $192.20 million 7.57 -$95.32 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sify Technologies and Nextdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20

Nextdoor has a consensus price target of 6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 83.02%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 4.59% 18.27% 5.86% Nextdoor N/A -23.94% -13.59%

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Nextdoor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location services; and managed data center services, such as storage and back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. The Digital Services segment offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services including cloud and storage solutions, managed services, value added services, domestic and international managed services; and technology integration services include system integration, data centers build, network, security solutions, remote and onsite infrastructure management, managed security services, as well as sale of hardware and software. This segment also offers applications integration services, such as talent management, supply chain management, online assessment, web development, document management, content, digital signature, digital certificate-based authentication, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; and sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific applications; supply chain software, and eLearning software development services; and operates web portals. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.