Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$148.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.60 million.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$49.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$37.57 and a one year high of C$55.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.16.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

AND has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.50.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

