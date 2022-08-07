Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$148.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.60 million.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 3.2 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$49.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$37.57 and a one year high of C$55.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.16.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
