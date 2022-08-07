Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,627,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 52,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

