APA (NYSE:APA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APA. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Shares of APA stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

