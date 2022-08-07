Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.