Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Financial Connections Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

