Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 54,905 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Apple were worth $28,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.