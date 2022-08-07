Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTCGet Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 244,895 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

