Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 244,895 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

