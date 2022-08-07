Aramark (ARMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aramark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at $211,000.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

