Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Arcosa Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $60.44 on Thursday. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2250 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,949,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,518,000 after buying an additional 51,346 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Arcosa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.