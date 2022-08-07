Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2022 guidance at -$0.08–$0.03 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.08-0.03) EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ARLO opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.62. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 278,755 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4,868.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

