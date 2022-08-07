Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Shares Gap Down to $21.76

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $20.35. Artivion shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Artivion from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Artivion Trading Down 2.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $851.84 million, a PE ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth $440,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.
About Artivion
Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
