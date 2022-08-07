Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Shares Gap Down to $21.76

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $20.35. Artivion shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Artivion from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Artivion Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $851.84 million, a PE ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth $440,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

