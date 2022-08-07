ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASAZY. Citigroup cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $16.66.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

