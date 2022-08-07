Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARZGY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.75 ($19.33) to €17.20 ($17.73) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($19.07) to €18.00 ($18.56) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $7.72 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

