Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Assurant by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Assurant by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Assurant by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ opened at $155.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.55. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.



Want More Great Investing Ideas?

