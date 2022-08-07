Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,554,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

