AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Raised to £125 at Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from £120 ($147.04) to £125 ($153.17) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($120.08) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a £115 ($140.91) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($147.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £106.54 ($130.55).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £108.66 ($133.15) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £106.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,989. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,029 ($98.38) and a 52-week high of £112.90 ($138.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -184.80.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 76.40 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

