ATI (NYSE:ATI) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ATI from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

ATI opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 725.68 and a beta of 1.31. ATI has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ATI will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 1,460.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in ATI by 2,264.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

