Atlas (ATCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Atlas to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlas Price Performance

Atlas stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Atlas has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the first quarter worth $154,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 7.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATCO. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

