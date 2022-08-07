Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.57

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.57, but opened at $14.23. Atlas shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 68,561 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATCO shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Atlas Stock Up 22.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Atlas by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after buying an additional 2,266,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Atlas by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after buying an additional 426,791 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 55.9% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,039,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after buying an additional 731,493 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 925,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 792,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 59,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

