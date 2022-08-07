Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $283.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.16.

TEAM opened at $268.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.53 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.93.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 136.11% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $434,144,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 70,015.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,765,000 after buying an additional 1,000,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $364,752,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after buying an additional 725,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

