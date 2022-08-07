Atotech (ATC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atotech had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Atotech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atotech alerts:

Atotech Price Performance

NYSE ATC opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. Atotech has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atotech

Separately, TheStreet raised Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATC. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Atotech by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 199,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atotech by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atotech by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,720,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atotech by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,146,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,161,000 after acquiring an additional 693,730 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atotech

(Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.