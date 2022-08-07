Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Atrion Price Performance
Shares of Atrion stock opened at $650.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.55. Atrion has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $805.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.21.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 19.56%.
Atrion Company Profile
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
