Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $650.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.55. Atrion has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $805.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 19.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Atrion by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Atrion by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Atrion by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

