AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.63.
AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
AvalonBay Communities Price Performance
AVB stock opened at $204.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.66. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93.
AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.28%.
Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").
