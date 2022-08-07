Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $72.19 million, a PE ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.