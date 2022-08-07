Backblaze (BLZE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. On average, analysts expect Backblaze to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Backblaze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 4.81 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of 5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of 8.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

BLZE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $620,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

