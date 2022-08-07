BAE Systems (LON:BA) PT Raised to GBX 1,020

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 900 ($11.03) to GBX 1,020 ($12.50) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.54) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.42) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 870 ($10.66) to GBX 965 ($11.82) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 946.60 ($11.60).
BAE Systems Stock Down 0.2 %
LON:BA opened at GBX 792.20 ($9.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 847.42 ($10.38). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 790.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 726.09. The company has a market cap of £24.99 billion and a PE ratio of 1,842.33.
BAE Systems Cuts Dividend
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.