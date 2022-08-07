Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 19,364 shares.The stock last traded at $2.86 and had previously closed at $2.87.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

