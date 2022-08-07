Bank of America Upgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to “Neutral”

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

RYTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of RYTM opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.53. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $20.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 345,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

