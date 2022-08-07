Barclays Boosts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $90.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.62.

DASH stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.18. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $86,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,778 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $86,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,778 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $46,406.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,358 shares of company stock worth $12,609,622. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

