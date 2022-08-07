Barclays Boosts Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $157.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.60.

Shares of RRX opened at $136.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $706,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

